Four home guards personnel arrested in Ramnad on theft charge

In a shocking incident, the police came to know that four personnel in the Home Guards had indulged in theft of petrol and accessories from the seized motor-vehicles here on Tuesday.

Following a complaint that some people were seen tampering with the seized motorbikes in Paramakudi Town, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar directed the police to register a case.

Observation of the CCTV footage indicated that four persons stole petrol from the two-wheelers and also removed accessories by damaging the vehicles. A discreet probe led to the arrest of the suspects. Based on the confession, the police realised that they were attached with the Home Guards here.

The police produced them before a magistrate court, which remanded them in judicial custody. All the four were sent to Paramakudi sub-jail, police said.

With the curfew in force to spread COVID-19, the police have been registering cases against violators and seizing their vehicles. Across the district, the police had seized 1,800 vehicles so far and detained them in the custody of the respective station house officers.