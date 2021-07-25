Madurai

Four held within 12 hours of robbery bid

Madurai district police have solved an robbery attempt case reported in Melur on Friday afternoon within 12 hours with the arrest of four persons on Saturday.

The police said that an armed man had entered the house of Ameena Beevi, 67, and threatened her to part with the valuables by brandishing a knife. However, the woman gripped the hand of the robber and raised an alarm. Panicked over the unexpected resistance from the elderly woman, the robber fled the scene.

However, the police tracked the accused with the help of video clippings from closed circuit television camera.

Interrogation revealed that a relative of the woman had masterminded the robbery with his friends from Tiruchi. The police have picked up four persons and seized a car and a motorcycle used for the crime.


