Four held in murder case

The police have arrested four persons including a DMK functionary for allegedly stabbing to death a youth and critically injuring two others.

They said DMK’s Madha Nagar ward secretary P. Ravi alias Pon Pandi alias ‘Bar’ Ravi, 36, of Madha Nagar under Thalamuthu Nagar police station limits, who is running a bar attached to a liquor shop of TASMAC, is administering a temple in the same area. As he earned the enmity of M. Muthuselvam, 23, of the same area over administering the temple, they were reportedly involved in frequent heated argument.

Against this backdrop, Muthuselvam and his friends R. Selvam, 20, C. Muthukumar, 36, also from the same area, were standing near the temple around 11.30 p.m. on Monday. As ‘Bar’ Ravi, his friends M. Parthasarathi, 25, M. Esakkimuthu, 26 and C. Kanagaraj, 32, came to the spot, it triggered a brawl between the two groups in which Muthuselvam, Selvam and Muthukumar were stabbed.

Though they were taken to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Selvam succumbed to his injuries around 2 a.m. while the badly injured Muthuselvam and Muthukumar were undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Prakash and the police team rushed to the spot and launched a search for assailants. Even as the relatives of deceased staged a dharna on the hospital premises on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the culprits, the police nabbed ‘Bar’ Ravi, Parthasarathi, Esakkimuthu and Kanagaraj.

Police personnel have been deployed at Thalamuthu Nagar and Madha Nagar.