Four held for smuggling beedi leaves in Thoothukudi

The Thoothukdi police have arrested four persons on charges of illegally possessing 1,200 kg of beedi leaves.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of beedi leaves from the coastal areas of Thoothukudi, a special team of police conducted patrols in the Thoothukudi South Police Station limits. The team inspected a suspicious boat off Inigo Nagar and found the beedi leaves. J. Jegadeesh, 21, K. Parith, 21, S. Gavaskar, 23 and P. Darwin, 22, who were smuggling it were arrested.

The police handed over the seized beedi leaves to the Thoothukudi customs department for further action.