Four held for sexually abusing minor girl

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 21, 2022 20:55 IST

Four men were booked under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl near Palani on Tuesday night.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Officer Sivakumar, the police attached to Palani All Women Police Station nabbed four persons including an 18-year-old man.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been abused for a few months before the crime came to light.

The accused were booked under Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) of the POCSO Act and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is on, the police said.

