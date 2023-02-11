ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for murder of youth

February 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a murder of a 21-year-old from Tiruchi district here on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as V. Mani of Karungulam near Vaiyampatti in Tiruchi district, according to a press statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mani had an extra-marital affair with a married woman, B. Mookayee from Karungulam. Police said that they were distant relatives.

Mookayee had sent Mani to get money from V. Balasubramanian, 45 of Karur with whom she had an illicit relationship earlier. But Balasubramanian had given money to Mani to kill Mookayee’s husband as he was objecting to their affair.

Balasubramanian got angry with Mani who instead of executing the hatched plan had befriended her husband.

Hence, Balasubramanian took Mani to Kollapatti in Gujiliamparai and hacked him to death. Later he tied the hands, put the body in a gunny bag and threw it into a stone quarry. The crime was carried out along with his son, B. Bharat Raj, 19 and friend P. Suresh, 42.

Upon the police being alerted that a body was found floating on the evening of February 9, fire and rescue service personnel retrieved the body.

Police sources added that the murder took place on February 4.

Ammaiyanaickenput police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Mookayee and the three men have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

