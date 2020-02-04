Four held for cheating youth

The police have arrested four persons for allegedly cheating a youth to the tune of ₹ 12.30 lakh in the guise of getting him ₹ 1 crore as subsidised loans.

They said T. Wilprin, 35, of Vandikkavilai under Kaliyakkavilai police station limits in Kanniyakumari district, reportedly gave ₹ 12.30 lakh as commission to S. Dhayalan Prabhu, 40, S. Muneeswaran, 32, D. Sankareswaran, 32, and V. Manikandan, 42, and Karuppasamy, all from Thiruthangal near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district as they promised him to get “heavily subsidised loans” from financial institutions under the State and the Central Government schemes.

When the gang gave bundles of “currency” packed in a bag to Wilprin at a place close to Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand in Palayamkottai on Monday and asked him to open the bag only on reaching home as counting “huge sum of money” in a public place would invite unwanted problem, he grew suspicious and opened the bag. As the bag contained only several packs of white papers cut in the size of ₹ 500 currency note and genuine notes on the top of every pack, Wilprin started shouting at them and asked them to return his money.

Sensing that they would be caught by the people, they escaped in a car. As Wilprin rushed to nearby Perumalpuram police station and alerted the police, a team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan, swung into action.

Closely following mobile phone signals of members of the gang, the police nabbed Dhayalan Prabhu, Muneeswaran, Sankarareswaran and Manikandan while Karuppasamy managed to escape.

The police suspect that Wilprin, who might have been lured by the gang involved in counterfeit currency notes doubling racket, could have lost his money. Though investigation continued beyond Monday midnight, Wilprin reportedly reiterated that he had given the money only to get subsidised loan.

Further investigations are on.