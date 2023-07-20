July 20, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Four persons were arrested on charges of brandishing knife at a policeman and attacking a shopkeeper near the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

After a video went viral on the social media, the police were on alert mode since 3 p.m.

It was said that the four persons identified as Magudapathi (26), Manikandan (25), Praveen (27) and Hariharan (25) had allegedly demanded ₹500 from a shopkeeper near the medical college hospital claiming that it was for a friend who was admitted at the hospital. When the shopkeeper refused, the four had attacked him and also damaged the shop.

When the policemen in the outpost were informed, a policeman came to the spot, but one among the four persons brandished a knife at him and escaped on a two-wheeler.

On information, a team led by SI of Police Harikrishnan chased the suspects and within about two hours secured them. The knife and the two-wheeler were also seized. The Sivaganga Town Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was on.

