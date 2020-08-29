Madurai

Four held for bid to sell intoxicants

Four persons, including a medical shop owner, were arrested for attempting to sell intoxicating tablets meant for treating psychiatric patients to school and college students.

The police identified the accused as B. Pradeep Kumar, 26, of Villapuram, M. Balamurugan, 18, of Karimedu and M. Ramkumar, 23, of Bethaniapuram. Based on their confession, the police arrested Pradeep Kumar’s brother Praveen Kumar, who runs a medical shop in TNHB Colony in Villapuram from where the tablets were reportedly brought.

Deputy Commissioner of Police R Shiva Prasad said a team from Karimedu police, led by Sub-Inspector Sundarapandian, intercepted three persons during a vehicle check near Madurai Coats bridge on Friday. When the youths gave contradictory statements, the police grilled them and they spilled the beans. They found three strips of tablets in their possession. The tablets that have to be given only against doctor’s prescription were sold to students at an exorbitant rate.

