Four held for beating lorry driver to death in Thoothukudi

August 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

SIPCOT police in Thoothukudi have arrested four persons, including a lorry owner, for allegedly beating a lorry driver to death.

The police said lorry driver Rajesh Kannan (33) of Housing Board Colony here transported in a lorry a consignment of steel rods, sent by lorry owner A. Chinnadurai (46) of Sakthi Vinayagarpuram, to Kochi in Kerala. However, Rajesh Kannan, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, did not unload the steel rods at the buyer’s place on the specified date.

The buyer contacted Chinnadurai and informed him of non-delivery of the steel rods. Chinnadurai reportedly reprimanded Rajesh Kannan over mobile phone, and a heated argument ensued between them. Chinnadurai then contacted other lorry drivers from Thoothukudi who were in Kochi at that time to ensure the early delivery of the steel rods to his customer.

Subsequently, Rajesh Kannan posted a voice message on social media abusing Chinnadurai and other drivers working with his firm.

On his return to Thoothukudi on Monday, Rajesh Kannan was taken to a godown in Puthiyamputhur where he was allegedly assaulted by a few persons and dropped near Jothi Nagar on Tuesday night. He died on the spot.

Alerted by the public, SIPCOT police went to the spot and sent the body to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police arrested Chinnadurai, and lorry drivers Ajith Kumar (29) of Gandhi Nagar in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, Thangam (33) of Alwarkarkulam near Srivaikundam in the district, and Esakki Muthu (25) of Kazhuneerkulam in Tenkasi district.

Further investigation is on.

