Four held for attack on Kodaikanal resident

Kodaikanal police arrested four persons from Sellur in Madurai on a charge of assaulting a resident here in an inebriated state.

Police said that eight persons from Sellur visited the hill station two days ago. They were staying in a cottage on Convent Road. Some of them had consumed liquor and were creating a ruckus. When a resident, Jerald Peter, objected to their behaviour, the youths attacked him and also damaged his car.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and picked up the gang. The victim was admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment. Further investigations are on.