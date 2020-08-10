Four held; 750 grams of ganja seized

Four persons, including a man and his son, have been arrested and 750 grams of ganja seized from them here since Sunday night.

Police sources said Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan instructed the Inspectors of stations coming under Thazhaiyooththu sub-division to intensify surveillance in areas under their jurisdiction and conduct vehicle checks following information about drug trafficking. Subsequently, police intensified vehicle checks in Palayamkottai Taluk, Thazhaaiyooththu, Maanur, Thevarkulam, Gangaikondan and Sivanthipatti police station limits since Sunday.

A police team led by Samson, Inspector of Police, Thaazhaiyooththu, intercepted two persons at Ram Nagar. They found 250 grams of ganja in their possession. The two were identified as Ramar Pandi, 55, and his son Muthupandi, 23m of the same area.

Another police team led by Palayamkottai Taluk Inspector Raghupathi Raja nabbed Chinnadurai, 38, and Kodeeswaran, 27, both from Chettikulam Melur when they were moving around in suspicious manner near Palayam Chettikulam bus stop. The police seized 500 grams of ganja from them.

All the four were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.