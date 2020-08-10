Four held; 750 grams of ganja seized

Four persons, including a man and his son, have been arrested and 750 grams of ganja seized from them here since Sunday night.
Police sources said Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan instructed the Inspectors of stations coming under Thazhaiyooththu sub-division to intensify surveillance in areas under their jurisdiction and conduct vehicle checks following information about drug trafficking. Subsequently, police intensified vehicle checks in Palayamkottai Taluk, Thazhaaiyooththu, Maanur, Thevarkulam, Gangaikondan and Sivanthipatti police station limits since Sunday.
A police team led by Samson, Inspector of Police, Thaazhaiyooththu, intercepted two persons at Ram Nagar. They found 250 grams of ganja in their possession. The two were identified as Ramar Pandi, 55, and his son Muthupandi, 23m of the same area.
Another police team led by Palayamkottai Taluk Inspector Raghupathi Raja nabbed Chinnadurai, 38, and Kodeeswaran, 27, both from Chettikulam Melur when they were moving around in suspicious manner near Palayam Chettikulam bus stop. The police seized 500 grams of ganja from them.
All the four were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath