Four grievously injured in fire accident near Virudhunagar

Four workers, including three women, sustained burn injuries in a fire accident reported at Rajesh Fireworks unit, which falls under the Vachchakarapatti police station near Virudhunagar, on Thursday afternoon.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Sivakasi. According to hospital sources, P. Adhilakshmi (22) sustained 100% burns and R. Senthi (35), suffered 90% burns. The other victims, T. Sundarapandi (40) and R. Muthumari (37) suffered 70% burn injuries.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by District Fire Officer, K. Ganesan, rushed to the accident spot near Muthalipatti.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

