Four govt. staff transferred after review meeting headed by Udhayanidhi

Following a review meeting held at the Madurai Collectorate, headed by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin during his visit to the district on Monday, four government staff, including three officials, were transferred.

A press release said as Mr. Udhayanidhi observed inefficiency in delivering their duties and taking forward the projects and schemes to the people, a Tahsildar, Block Development Officer, Sanitary Health Inspector and a cook, working under Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, were transferred on immediate orders.

In addition to this, action against two hostel wardens was under way, the release added.