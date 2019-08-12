Four girls sexually assaulted in a home near Madurai

MADURAI

In a shocking incident, four girls have been sexually assaulted at a private home in Samayanallur near here by one of its trustees.

The accused, K. Adhisivan, 41, father of two children, was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. “Four children have accused him of having sexually abused them. We are trying to find out whether more children were abused or any other person was also involved in the crime,” Madurai Superintendent of Police P. Manivannan said.

The accused became a trustee of the home, that is said to be functioning since 1996, in 2016. A total of 25 girls from various districts, mostly from poor economic background and orphans, have been admitted there. They are studying in two different schools in the locality.

Adhisivan is a cable television operator in Nagamalai Pudukottai, the police said.

Functionaries of All India Democratic Women’s Association, who took up the issue with the police, have sought action against a local schoolteacher and warden of the home, who knew about the crime, for not having alerted their higher officials.

“The whole incident came out after one of the girls complained to her teacher about sexual harassment by the accused. The teacher told her that she would help in shifting her to some other home. It was at that time that we came to know of the issue,” said AIDWA’s State secretary S.K. Ponnuthai.

AIDWA district president Priyalatha and secretary C. Muthurani took up the issue with the SP, who immediately secured the accused after alerting Child Welfare Committee, she added.

The CWC members conducted an inquiry with the children and based on the complaint from one of its members, T. Shanmugam, the personnel attached to Samayanallur All Women Police Station arrested Adhisivan.

Stating that the home had closed-circuit television camera only in the main hall, Ms. Ponnuthai said the accused used to take the girls to the office room and sexually assault them. “Once, he had taken a child to his house. He had often visited the home and stayed there in the nights,” Ms. Ponnuthai alleged.

The AIDWA demanded payment of ₹10 lakh as compensation and counselling to the victims, and expeditious investigation and hearing of the case. “Had the officials made periodic inspections of the home, harassment of innocent children could have been prevented,” Ms. Ponnuthai said.