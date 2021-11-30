Four get life term in car driver murder case

30 November 2021 20:39 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

The Additional District Judge Srinivasan on Tuesday awarded life term to four persons who were charged with murder of a car driver in April 2013.

According to the prosecution, Muthusami alias Ahamed (38) and Bas alias Baskaran (37) of Valantharavai under Kenikarai police station limits had previous enmity. They were suspected to be dealing with finance.

When Muthusami, a car driver, was at his house, Baskaran asked him to come to a location near Kundoorani temple. Sensing some trouble, Muthusami went to the spot with his relative Raja (33).

As expected, Baskaran, who was present, had a wordy altercation. Suddenly, four of his accomplices named Jayakrishnan (36), Dinesh (29), Satish (32) and Arjunan (29) attacked Muthusami who fell unconscious. Raja fled the scene and informed the police about the crime. A team of officers came to the spot and seized the body.

Meanwhile, a case of murder was registered and all the accused were arrested.

The court also imposed ₹ 5,000 fine each and acquitted Satish. In the event of not fulfilling the direction, the accused should serve another six months in jail, the judge ordered.

The prime accused, Baskaran, who was on bail, was absconding for a few years. Subsequently, he surrendered before the court.

The police said that Baskaran figured in a double-murder case in Ramanathapuram district in 2018.