Four get life imprisonment in two murder cases

Published - June 18, 2024 08:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were awarded life imprisonment on Tuesday in two murder cases.

 According to prosecution, labourer Maharaja, 34, of Vembar bought pork from Vetrivel of the same area on March 16, 2017 and promised to pay the money a couple of days later. When he did not pay, Vetrivel’s son Selvakumar, 38, asked Maharaja to give the money, which led to heated argument between them.

 Against this backdrop, Selvakumar and his friend Maria Selvam, 38, intercepted Maharaja on April 13, 2017 and asked him to give the money for the meat immediately. As he refused, the duo hacked him to death on the spot. Soorangudi police arrested Selvakumar and Maria Selvam.

 Second Additional Sessions Court Magistrate Udhayavelan awarded life imprisonment to Selvakumar and Maria Selvam and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on Tuesday.

 In another case of murder, First Additional Sessions Magistrate Thandavan on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to M. Suyambulingam, 33, of Sathya Nagar near Vilathikulam and his friend K. Sathish Kumar, 33 of Vilathikulam for murdering K. Marimuthu, 29, of Vilathikulam on May 20, 2018 due to prior enmity that broke out between them when they were playing cricket.

 He also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on them.

