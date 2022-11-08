Four get 10-year RI

The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Tuesday sentenced four men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, for possession of over 30 kg of ganja.

Second Additional Special Judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced the accused V. Kaleeshwaran, M. Ramakrishnan, R. Kumaravel and M. Jeyamari to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. The Keerathurai police had booked a case. The accused were associated with the notorious Sabarathinam and Sappanimurugan gangs.