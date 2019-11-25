Four get 10 year jail term

THOOTHUKUDI

A court here has awarded 10 years of imprisonment to four persons who ransacked a school and set fire to the school records.

According to prosecution, A. Farook alias Ahmed Farook, 67, of Kaayalpattinam East Street was receiving rental charges for the panchayat union primary school functioning in a private building. When the Tiruchendur panchayat union, which was paying the rent, started paying the amount to some other person, who was reportedly the rightful owner of the building, Farook, along with Balasubramaniam, 29, of Peyanvilai, Malaimegam, 47, and Sridharan, 38, of Keezha Lakshmipuram, Antonyraj, 29, of Kaayalpattinam, ransacked the school and burnt the school records on June 9, 2013.

Based on the complaint from headmistress of the school Yesuvadiyal Ponnamma, the Arumuganeri police arrested all the five. As Farook passed away even as the trial was going on, the case was tried against the remaining four.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Gowthaman also slapped a fine of ₹ 13,500 on Monday.