Four generations of family gather for woman’s 100th birthday

Srivilliputtur

Four generations of a family gathered together in a marriage hall here on Thursday last for a unique domestic function.

Though with limited attendance, the family members from retired persons to two-year-old girl child had come to the temple town from different parts of the State and Odissa to join the centenary birthday celebrations of M. Palanimmal of Koomapatti.

“It was a joyous occasion for all us, it is a rare function,” said one of the grand nephews, Saravanan.

Wife of a landlord, Mahadevan, the woman has a big family of seven children – four sons and three daughters.

Through them she has got 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren. “Two little children of one of the great grandchildren too took part in the function,” said Mr. Saravanan.

Along with the ritualistic ‘kanagabhishekam’, the four generations of children performed ‘padha puja’ to Ms. Palaniammal.

Later, as the wish of the younger generations, the centenarian cut a huge cake amidst cheers from all sides.

One of her granddaughters, Lakshmi was awe-struck with the old woman for her good health. “She never bothers about anything and takes them to her stride,” she said.

This quality of mental balance was the secret to her healthy physique.

Ms. Palaniammal was able to take care of herself even now, said her second son, Ramakrishnan, said. The woman still prefers to read newspapers for herself.

Her another grand daughter, Angayarkanni, said that Ms. Palaniammal, even at this age, never misses a good shower in cold water. She always prefers home-made food that keeps her going.