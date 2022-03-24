Four ganja peddlers held

The Austinpatti police have arrested four persons -V. Deivam, K. Jayakumar, P. Ramesh and T. Rajendran - on a charge of possession of 340 kg of ganja reportedly worth ₹40 lakh.

Continuing its crackdown on the ganja menace, the Madurai police have requested the public to inform the police officials if they came across ganja peddling.