Four ganja peddlers held
The Austinpatti police have arrested four persons -V. Deivam, K. Jayakumar, P. Ramesh and T. Rajendran - on a charge of possession of 340 kg of ganja reportedly worth ₹40 lakh.
Continuing its crackdown on the ganja menace, the Madurai police have requested the public to inform the police officials if they came across ganja peddling.
