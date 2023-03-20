Four from U.P. held for ₹10 lakh burglary

March 20, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

In a swift action, Madurai City police have arrested four north Indian workers in connection with ₹10 lakh burglary at a shop selling glasses in Vittavasal at Amman Sannathi, on Saturday night.

Police said that N. Murugavel (81) of Chinna Kanmoi, had left ₹10 lakh in his shop for buying land for his employees. After he left the shop locked at night of Saturday, he was alerted by a neighbour about the shutter left open on Sunday morning.

When he rushed to the shop, he found that the lock of the shutter was broken open along with closed circuit television cameras and the money kept in the shop missing.

Based on his complaint, the crime team of Vilakkuthoon police station, led by Inspector of Police S. Deepa, registered a case and picked up four suspects who were working in a neighbouring shop.

The police said that one of them, who was earlier working in Murugavel’s shop, maintained a good relationship with employees at Murugavel’s shop and used to frequently visit the shop. “Since, he had a good knowledge about the cash collection pattern and where the money is kept, he planned to strike at the shop,” the police said.

The accused broke the CCTVs after masking their faces and gained entry into the shop. They had also worn gloves so as not to leave fingerprints.

However, the police got leads into the crime and during interrogation, they found that the accused had left ₹8 lakh with another worker staying elsewhere.

The police have arrested all four, including Shahbaz, 21, of Uttar Pradesh, along with three others aged below 18 years.

Further enquiry is under way.