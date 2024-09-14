Four from Thanjavur district killed in road accident near Devakottai

Four persons belonging to a family, including two girl children, were killed in a road accident when the car in which they were travelling, collided against a tourist van coming in the opposite direction within Devakottai Taluk police station limits on Saturday.

Police said that Paul Daniel (38), his two daughters — Susan (10) and Helen Sama (7) — and his uncle Michael (63) from Gandhi Nagar in Thanjavur district were coming in their car driven by Daniel, to a relative’s house in Andaaoorani near Devakottai.

In the opposite direction, a tempo passenger coach, in which 12 persons from Malaysia were travelling to Tiruchi from Rameswaram, collided at Markandayenpatti Manimuthar Bridge at around 12.30 p.m.

In the impact, all the four occupants in the car were killed, while some passengers in the tempo coach, who were identified as driver Kandiah (40) of Anaiyur Madurai, Chelladurai (26), Renuka (51), Chandran (55), Pogashasini (21) and Gunasundari (51) suffered injuries. They were all rushed to the Devakottai Government Hospital in 108 emergency ambulance service.

Some of the local people helped the accident victims until the police and fire and rescue service personnel reached the accident spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Parthiban, Tahsildar Sethunambu visited the injured persons at the GH. The doctors said that two persons were shifted to a private hospital in Karaikudi as they suffered multiple injuries.

Devakottai taluk police have registered a case. The cause of the accident was under investigation.