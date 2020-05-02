Four fresh cases reported

The massive efforts of the health department teams and prompt intervention of the Collectors and civic heads to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in many of the southern districts reflected in the declining number of fresh cases, officials said here on Saturday.

Even as the State government announced an extension of the lockdown for the next fortnight, with little relaxation, the number of positive cases reported in southern district stood at four on Saturday. In Ramanathapuram district two persons tested positive, while there was one positive case in Theni and another in Madurai, officials said.

Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said that the district, which had last reported a positive case on April 16, had since set the tone to conduct random sampling. Beginning with Bodi Municipality, the mobile health team screened 415 persons. A 50-year-old woman selling idlis next to the Bodi GH tested positive on May 2. Immediately, the area was declared as containment zone. Blood samples of the patient's relatives have been taken.

In Ramanathapuram, two fire fighters had tested positive. According to the officials, they belonged to RS Mangalam. The area has been cordoned off and the two have been shifted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

In Madurai, the lone case was reported from Sellur, a containment zone.

Good news came in from Sivaganga, as Collector J. Jayakanthan said that the district had discharged all the 12 patients.

Thoothukudi district, which had 27 patients admitted to the isolation ward heaved a sigh of relief as all the 26 patients were discharged. Only one patient succumbed to the disease.