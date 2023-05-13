Four fishermen stranded mid-sea brought back safely to shore, says Thoothukudi Collector

May 13, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Four fishermen from Keela Vaippar village in Thoothukudi district, who were reportedly stranded mid-sea since Friday, were brought back safely to shore, by a rescue team, said Thoothukudi District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the four fishermen had ventured into the sea in a vallam boat early on Friday for fishing, but did not return that evening. After a complaint was lodged, rescue teams including from the Coast Guard were deployed in a search operation.

After about four hours, the teams spotted the missing fishermen and on Saturday, brought them back to shore. The Collector said that the videos sent in by the rescue team suggested that the vallam had capsized and the stranded fishermen had been clinging to it.

Two ambulances were stationed near the shore and on arrival, the rescued fishermen were given first-aid and subsequently taken to the Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

School vehicles inspected

The Collector, who was inspecting the buses/vans operated by educational institutions in Thoothukudi district, accompanied by officials from the Transport, Revenue and Police departments, said that following inspections of these vehicles conducted last year, many deficiencies were pointed out and rectified. As a result, there were no untoward incidents during the academic year, which ended a fortnight ago.

Likewise, this year too, all the vehicles transporting the students would be thoroughly examined by the team of officials in Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur blocks respectively. “We have instructed the crew to install cameras in the front and rear of the vehicles so that the driver can doubly ensure safety of the students,” the Collector said.