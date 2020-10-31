Four fishermen rescued

RAMESWARAM

31 October 2020 19:15 IST

Four fishermen from Mandapam, who were rescued from mid-sea on Friday, have been brought to shore.

According to officials of the Fisheries department, mechanised boat owner Sippiyan ventured into sea along with Arockiam, Susai and David on Wednesday. About 540 fishers too set off for fishing the same day. However, the four fishermen never returned the next evening.

Advertising

Advertising

Anxious relatives informed officials, who immediately alerted the Coast Guard and naval authorities. Surveillance teams, which were on the look out for the missing persons for over eight hours, finally spotted their boat close to Katchatheevu.

An official from the Coast Guard said they were stranded after the mechanised boat developed a technical snag. “The fishermen were lucky as the weather was rough and there were tidal waves in the area. The reason for sudden immobility of the boat was not ascertained. All four are fine,” he added.

Along with the Coast Guard, a few fishermen from Mandapam too went in search of the missing fishermen.