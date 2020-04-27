Four fined for posting fake video

TENKASI

Forest personnel have slapped a fine of ₹ 1.20 lakh to a gang of four for uploading a video showing them of trying to hunt down a wild animal after setting fire to a rock cave.

In a 15-second video that went viral on social media, four youth, who had allegedly set afire the dry bush at the entrance of a cave in a rock, are seen holding clubs to attack a wild animal about to come out of the cave with the inferno and the smoke entering the cave. Against the background, a song lauding their bravery goes.

On seeing the video, the forest personnel started investigation that led to the nabbing of S. Nagaraj, 28, of Maipparai near Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district. During investigation, the forest personnel found that Nagaraj, who had returned from Muscat where he was working as a foreman, had made a few Tik Tok videos along with his friends during this lockdown.

As some of these videos enjoyed reasonably good reception, Nagaraj, in a bid to attract more viewers, had announced that he would soon upload a video showing him and his friends hunting down a leopard.

As part of it, he had posted this video after setting fire in a rock cave. Though no leopard was shown in the video, the forest personnel identified the spot as Poonai Parai near Maipparai and picked up Nagaraj and his friends labourer S. Marisamy, S. Anantharaj and C. Anand Kumar, all from Maipparai.

As the video had been circulated widely, the forest personnel, who slapped a fine of ₹ 30,000 each on them, recorded a video in which Nagaraj is seen apologising for his act.