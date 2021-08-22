Madurai

Four detained under Goondas Act

THOOTHUKUDI

The Thoothukudi police have detained four persons, figuring in the murder of a DMK functionary, under the Goondas Act on Sunday.

On August 6, Natarajan (38), son of Manoharan, who was running his own shipping agency, was also an active DMK functionary in the city.

When he was waiting in front of his office at Ramasamypuram, a four-member gang attacked him with deadly weapons killing him on the spot.

The Thenbagam police had then arrested Karthik (25), S. Anthony (21), S. Ajit (22) and S. Marimuthu (21) and detained them in prison.

Following the recommendation from the Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar, Collector K. Senthil Raj ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

The orders were served on the accused in Palayamkottai Central Prisons.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 7:48:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/four-detained-under-goondas-act/article36045970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY