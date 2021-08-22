Four detained under Goondas Act

THOOTHUKUDI

The Thoothukudi police have detained four persons, figuring in the murder of a DMK functionary, under the Goondas Act on Sunday.

On August 6, Natarajan (38), son of Manoharan, who was running his own shipping agency, was also an active DMK functionary in the city.

When he was waiting in front of his office at Ramasamypuram, a four-member gang attacked him with deadly weapons killing him on the spot.

The Thenbagam police had then arrested Karthik (25), S. Anthony (21), S. Ajit (22) and S. Marimuthu (21) and detained them in prison.

Following the recommendation from the Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar, Collector K. Senthil Raj ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

The orders were served on the accused in Palayamkottai Central Prisons.