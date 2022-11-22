Four detained under Goondas Act for creating ruckus in women’s college

November 22, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Four persons who created a ruckus at Lady Doak College in Madurai on October 30 have been detained under the Goondas Act.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar said the accused barged into the college and attacked the college security personnel. Besides, they threatened the college girls. Tallakulam police arrested 10 persons in this connection.

Among them, M. Surya of Tiruppuvanam, M. Arun, M. Arun Pandian of K. Pudur and S. Madhu Naveen of Tirupuvanam had been detained under the Goondas Act, the statement said.