Four dead as minibus overturns near Srivilliputtur

Published - September 27, 2024 07:55 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR 

The Hindu Bureau

Four passengers, including two school students and a college student, were killed in a bus accident at Mamsapuram near Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district on Friday.  

According to police, a minibus loaded with passengers was on its way from Mamsapuram to Srivilliputtur, when it lost control near Mamsapuram Primary Health Centre and keeled on the roadside.  

As many were struck inside, the public nearby, after informing the police, rushed to rescue them. Four passengers – G. Madasamy (29), school students S. Vasuraj (16) and Nithish Kumar (17) and college students G. Sathish Kumar (20) were found dead.  

Further, 30 injured men and women were taken to Srivilliputtur Government Hospital and about 20 with serious injuries were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.  

Blaming the accident on rash driving, the public staged a protest demanding action against erring drivers. They dispersed following an assurance by the police that appropriate action would be taken against such erring drivers.  

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in a press statement condoled the deaths and announced a relief amount of ₹2 lakh each for the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.  

