Four-day-old baby handed over to Child Welfare Committee in Madurai

A four-day-old baby girl was handed over to the authorities of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday night.

CWC chairman K. Vijayasaravanan said that the parents of the baby girl already had three children and could not afford to take care of another. The child was delivered at Elumalai Primary Health Centre on Friday.

“The child will be under the care of the CWC for the next 60 days after which she can be adopted through due process,” he said. He added that parents who are unable to care for their children must not sell them or directly give them away. “This is punishable by law and unjust. Due process must be followed,” he said.

Mr. Vijayasaravanan said that in the past, people from the lower socio-economic strata often struggled to provide for their children during economic crises. The COVID-19 lockdown also may cause unprecedented disruption in daily wage work.

“Many abandon their children in the streets, near police stations and hospitals hoping for caregivers to raise them as they do not have enough money. We request anyone who cannot take care of their children to ensure that the children are handed over to us. The District Child Protection Unit, which is headed by the District Collector and the CWC will ensure that education, shelter and food will be provided to the child in need,” he said.