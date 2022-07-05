Four-day folk arts festival to commence tomorrow

The four-day ‘Thoothukudi Kalai Vizha’, an initiative by MP Kanimozhi, will commence at VOC College Grounds here on Thursday. Folk artistes from various parts of Tamil Nadu will enthral the audience since 5 p.m. every day.

On the first day, ‘naiyandi melam’, ‘karagam’, ‘kavadi’, ‘Soofi songs’, ‘parai’, ‘jikkattam’ and ‘puliyattam’ will be performed and the last event of the day will be the music concert by Chinnaponnu Kumar starting at 9.15 p.m.

On Friday, ‘kummi’, ‘kolattam’, ‘kalari’, ‘naiyandi’, ‘karagam’, ‘devarattam’, ‘jimbala melam’, ‘poikkal kuthirai’, ‘periya melam’ and the concert by ‘Ainthinai’ troupe will enthral the audience. The highlight of the day will be the performance by ‘Thoothukudi Choir’ at 6.40 p.m.

‘Sakkai kutchi attam’, folk songs, ‘villu pattu’, ‘thudumbattam’, ‘silambattam’ and ‘parai’ will be staged on Saturday. An hour-long music programme by Senthil – Rajalakshmi couple from 9 p.m. will be the highlight of the day.

After this folk music concert, Purisai Duraisamy Kannappa Thambiran ‘kooththu’ will entertain the audience till 2 a.m. of Sunday.

The valedictory function will start at 4.45 p.m., followed by ‘silambattam’, ‘oyilattam’, ‘kaniyan kooththu’, ‘Soofi songs’, ‘pambai’, ‘kaliyal’, ‘parai’ and concert by Mariammal and Ilaiyaraja from 9 p.m.

As ‘Aravani Art Project’ members are drawing wall paintings on the concept ‘Neithal’ at various parts of the city as part of awareness drive, Ms. Kanimozhi visited their ongoing work at Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartments near Tharuvaikulam on Tuesday.