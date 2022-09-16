Four country boat fishermen from Thondi rescued; one missing

Special Correspondent RAMANATHAPURAM
September 16, 2022 21:23 IST

Fisheries officials interacting with rescued fishermen at Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Four fishermen from Nambuthalai village near Thondi in Ramanathapuram district were rescued from mid-sea after their country boat developed repairs, while one fisherman was missing till Friday evening.

Marine Police in Thondi said that five fishermen identified as Murugesan (49), Chakravarthi (46), Kalidas (35), Pandi (47) and Surya (20) had ventured into the sea on Wednesday evening for fishing. They were supposed to have returned to the shore on Saturday noon.

Since there was no news about the five fishermen, others in the village ventured into the sea in search of them. Fortunately, four of them were spotted some 25 nautical miles away and successfully rescued, while one fisherman identified as Murugesan was missing.

On reaching the shore, the four fishermen were rushed in an ambulance to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital. Fisheries department officials visited the GH and inquired with the doctors, who said, their condition was stable.

A search is on for the missing fisherman Murugesan.

