Four CBSE schools in Madurai receive hoax bomb threats

Updated - September 30, 2024 04:07 pm IST - MADURAI 

Students, who were appearing for an examination, were sent home in light of the threatening emails

The Hindu Bureau

Students of a CBSE school in Madurai being sent home after it received a bomb threat by email, on Monday, September 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Four CBSE schools in Madurai – three in the city and one in the rural part of the district – on Monday (September 30, 2024) received bomb threats via email, following which students were sent home.

The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax as no explosive was found during the search conducted by the police and bomb detection and disposal squads with sniffer dogs.  

One of the school’s authorities said they received the threat by email early in the morning. As they saw the email only after the students had come to the school to appear for their half-yearly examinations, the school administration alerted the police.

To avoid panic, the school administration informed the parents to pick up their wards while the search was underway. As no bomb was found during the search, students, who were midway through their exams, were sent to an open ground,  as per the Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).

After the parents arrived, the students were sent home with them.  

School authorities said they were yet to take a decision about re-conducting the examination.  

The police are investigating the source of the email.

