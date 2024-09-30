GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four CBSE schools in Madurai receive hoax bomb threats

Students, who were appearing for an examination, were sent home in light of the threatening emails

Updated - September 30, 2024 03:31 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Students of a CBSE school in Madurai being sent home after it received a bomb threat by email, on Monday, September 30, 2024

Students of a CBSE school in Madurai being sent home after it received a bomb threat by email, on Monday, September 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Four CBSE schools in Madurai – three in the city and one in the rural part of the district – on Monday (September 30, 2024) received bomb threats via email, following which students were sent home.

The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax as no explosive was found during the search conducted by the police and bomb detection and disposal squads with sniffer dogs.  

Bomb threat at private school in Erode found to be a hoax

One of the school’s authorities said they received the threat by email early in the morning. As they saw the email only after the students had come to the school to appear for their half-yearly examinations, the school administration alerted the police.

To avoid panic, the school administration informed the parents to pick up their wards while the search was underway. As no bomb was found during the search, students, who were midway through their exams, were sent to an open ground,  as per the Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).

After the parents arrived, the students were sent home with them.  

School authorities said they were yet to take a decision about re-conducting the examination.  

The police are investigating the source of the email.

Published - September 30, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.