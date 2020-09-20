Four boys held for sexual harassment of girl

MADURAI

Four boys have been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, in a village near Palamedu.

Police said the boys, in the age group of 12-14, sexually harassed the 8-year-old girl while playing with her in the locality. The girl’s mother found the girl crying at home on her return from work on Wednesday. When she inquired with her, the girl told her mother that the neighbourhood boys had taken her to a house and sexually harassed her.

Based on the complaint from the mother, Palamedu police inquired the boys, who admitted to having committed the crime, Samayanallur Deputy Superintendent of Police Anantha Arokiya Raj said.

They had been arrested, he added.