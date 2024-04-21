Four booked for cheating pawn broker shop owner

April 21, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Madurai

Four persons, including an employee, Perumal of Nattarmangalam, of a pawn broker shop have been booked for cheating the owner of the shop of ₹19 lakh by allowing the pledging of imitation gold.

K. Pudur police have booked Perumal, his wife Ponnalagu, his son Meyyappan and Geetha, of Pudur for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The police said V. Murugaiah, 82, of Kalayarkoil, was running a pawn broker shop and left its management to Perumal for seven years. He used to test the quality of gold jewellery brought for pledging and give loans and maintain the records.

When Murugaiah checked the accounts in August 2023, he found that the gold pledged in 16 loan accounts were fake. All the gold were pledged by Geetha with the help of Perumal and his family members.

Based on the direction of the Judicial Magistrate Court VI, K. Pudur police registered a case.