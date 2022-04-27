Four booked for cheating job aspirants of ₹39.35 lakh

Madurai District Crime Branch police have booked four persons, including two from Chennai, on a charge of cheating 10 persons to the tune of ₹39.35 lakh on the promise of getting them government jobs through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission between 2015 and 2018.

The police have booked C. Navaneethakrishnan of Tiruvanmiyur, Chennai, his wife Dr. Sudha Priya of Tiruppur, B. Murugan of Theni district and Suresh Paul of Ayanavaram, Chennai, for cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal intimidation.

On the direction of the Madras High Court, the DCB police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by M. Harimurugan of Nagamalai Pudukottai here on Tuesday.

The complainant said the accused had collected money from him and nine others on the promise of getting them government jobs for which recruitment was conducted through the TNPSC and Teachers' Eligibility Test.