Four bike thieves arrested, seven vehicles recovered

December 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City police have arrested four persons in connection with two-wheeler thefts and recovered 7 out of the 12 motorbikes they had stolen.

The police identified the accused as J. Karthik of Uthangudi and P. Manikandan , C. Satheekumar, both from Kodikulam and M. Balamurugan of Sakkimangalam. A statement said that a special police team had investigated the case and had cracked it using CCTV footage.

When the police team attempted to nab them on Sunday, Karthik and Manikandan in their attempt to flee the police party fell down and sustained injuries on their hand and legs. They have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. The other two have been sent to judicial custody.

The accused had revealed that they had disbanded the other five motorcycles and sold them as spare parts.

