HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four bike thieves arrested, seven vehicles recovered

December 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City police have arrested four persons in connection with two-wheeler thefts and recovered 7 out of the 12 motorbikes they had stolen.

The police identified the accused as J. Karthik of Uthangudi and P. Manikandan , C. Satheekumar, both from Kodikulam and M. Balamurugan of Sakkimangalam. A statement said that a special police team had investigated the case and had cracked it using CCTV footage.

When the police team attempted to nab them on Sunday, Karthik and Manikandan in their attempt to flee the police party fell down and sustained injuries on their hand and legs. They have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. The other two have been sent to judicial custody.

The accused had revealed that they had disbanded the other five motorcycles and sold them as spare parts.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.