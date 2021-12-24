Four arrested

MADURAI

The Government Railway Police arrested four persons from Sellur and Meenambalpuram in Madurai city and recovered two cell phones and a gold jewel weighing about five sovereigns on Friday.

Police said that following a complaint from two railway employees, a case was registered.

It was said that when the Thiruvananthapuram Amirtha Express train was waiting for signal clearance near Sellur, four persons barged into the train with the intention of robbing passengers.

When two railway employees travelling to Madurai from Dindigul objected to the four persons getting into the train, there was a wordy altercation. In the melee, the accused took away their mobile phones and a gold jewel.

DSP Ponnusami formed a special team and based on the inputs, Mohamed Arshad (23) Ashik (22) and Sharukh Khan (22) of Sellur and Karthik (23) from Meenambalpuram were arrested. Further investigation is on.