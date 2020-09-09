Four arrested

09 September 2020 20:13 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Organised Crime Intelligence Unit police have arrested 4 youths and seized 22 kg ganja from them.

Following tip-off, the OCIU team conducted a check in an area under Munneerpallam police station limits where they nabbed Venkatesh, 21, of Srivaikundam, Arumugakani, 25, of Vasavappapuram, Dinesh, 22 of KTC Nagar and Peratchi, 21 of Kokkirakulam with 22 kg of ganja.

Advertising

Advertising

The police team which also seized a car and a bike from the ganja smugglers are on the lookout for Mahesh and Muthupandi of Chennelpatti and Sundar of Kulavanigarpuram.