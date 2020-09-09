Madurai

Four arrested

TIRUNELVELI

The Organised Crime Intelligence Unit police have arrested 4 youths and seized 22 kg ganja from them.

Following tip-off, the OCIU team conducted a check in an area under Munneerpallam police station limits where they nabbed Venkatesh, 21, of Srivaikundam, Arumugakani, 25, of Vasavappapuram, Dinesh, 22 of KTC Nagar and Peratchi, 21 of Kokkirakulam with 22 kg of ganja.

The police team which also seized a car and a bike from the ganja smugglers are on the lookout for Mahesh and Muthupandi of Chennelpatti and Sundar of Kulavanigarpuram.

