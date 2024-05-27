Four arrested with beedi leaves in Thoothukudi

Police have seized ₹ 20 lakh-worth beedi leaves and a boat even as they were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. When the Q Branch police team, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita was patrolling near Vembar on Sunday night, they spotted a few persons loading bundles in a country boat. After surrounding the strangers, the police seized the boat with 2,520 kg beedi leaves packed in 30 bags. The police also detained Keniston, 29, of Tsunami Colony near Siluvaipatti, Ponsis, 37, of Ramdas Nagar, Panimaya Garwin, 19, of Siluvaipatti and Madhavan, 21, of Karuppasamy Nagar, all under Thalamuthu Nagar police station limits. Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.