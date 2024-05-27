ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested with beedi leaves in Thoothukudi

Published - May 27, 2024 06:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have seized ₹ 20 lakh-worth beedi leaves and a boat even as they were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. When the Q Branch police team, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita was patrolling near Vembar on Sunday night, they spotted a few persons loading bundles in a country boat. After surrounding the strangers, the police seized the boat with 2,520 kg beedi leaves packed in 30 bags. The police also detained Keniston, 29, of Tsunami Colony near Siluvaipatti, Ponsis, 37, of Ramdas Nagar, Panimaya Garwin, 19, of Siluvaipatti and Madhavan, 21, of Karuppasamy Nagar, all under Thalamuthu Nagar police station limits. Further investigations are on.

