 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested in Melapalayam on charge of robbing two persons

Published - November 09, 2024 05:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Melapalayam police arrested four persons on charges of threatening two persons by brandishing knives on Friday. The police said that when S. Arunkumar, 31, and his friend Anandraj, 30, were proceeding towards Vaienthankulam bus stand, four persons riding two motorcycles approached them and asked them to part with the cash. When the two resisted, the accused threatened to kill them. Scared by their threat Mr. Arunkumar and Mr. Anandraj gave the assailants ₹500. Based on their complaint, the police arrested P. Murugaperumal, 26, S. Subramani, 25, K. Kovilraja, 23, and P. Krishnaperumal, 20.

EOM

Published - November 09, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.