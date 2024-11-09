Four arrested in Melapalayam on charge of robbing two persons

The Melapalayam police arrested four persons on charges of threatening two persons by brandishing knives on Friday. The police said that when S. Arunkumar, 31, and his friend Anandraj, 30, were proceeding towards Vaienthankulam bus stand, four persons riding two motorcycles approached them and asked them to part with the cash. When the two resisted, the accused threatened to kill them. Scared by their threat Mr. Arunkumar and Mr. Anandraj gave the assailants ₹500. Based on their complaint, the police arrested P. Murugaperumal, 26, S. Subramani, 25, K. Kovilraja, 23, and P. Krishnaperumal, 20.

