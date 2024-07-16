Four arrested for murder of history-sheeter in Madurai

A history-sheeter, ‘Punk’ Bala alias C. Balamurugan (50), was hacked to death by unidentified persons while he was on morning walk on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, a few metres away from Tallakulam police station in Madurai.

The police said that some youths had waylaid Balamurugan and attacked him with lethal weapons while he was on his morning walk on Vallabai Road in Chokkikulam.

Even as he tried to escape, he was overpowered and killed on the spot.

Alerted by onlookers, though the Tallakulam police rushed to the spot immediately, the assailants fled from the scene on motorbikes.

The police said that Balamurugan had several criminal cases against him, including a few murder cases. He was a functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Later in the day, the police arrested four persons identified as Bharat, Naga Irulvel, Gokulakannan and Penni.

The police said that a dispute in the family over sharing of property and a matrimonial dispute led to enmity among the family members.

When one Alagu Vijay came to know that his father-in-law Pandiyarajan was planning with Balamurugan to assault his (Alagu Vijay’s) father, Mahalingam, he pre-empted it by murdering Balamurugan. The Tallakulam police are on the lookout for Alagu Vijay and Mahalingam.