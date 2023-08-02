ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for kidnapping used-cars dealer in Tirunelveli

August 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thatchanallur police have arrested four persons including a 17-year-old boy for kidnapping a pre-owned car dealer on Tuesday.

Police said the victim identified as Sivakumar, 45, of Nakshatra Garden in Orikkalpalayam in Coimbatore and his business partner Nambirajan, 31, of Thiruppanikaraisalkulam near here were selling used cars to their customers. As Nambirajan had reportedly arranged for a loan of ₹10 lakh to Sivakumar through a private finance firm, the latter did not repay the loan properly.

Since the finance firm started exerting pressure on Nambirajan, the guarantor of the loan, he, along with his associates, went to Coimbatore from where he allegedly kidnapped Sivakumar and confined him in a godown at Manimurtheeswaram near here.

On getting information about this incident, Thatchanallur police rescued injured Sivakumar and nabbed Nambirajan and his associates Thangakrishnan, 28, of Thiruppanikarisalkulam, Thangakrishnan’s brother Vignesh, 25, and a 17-year-old boy. Further investigations are on.

