ADVERTISEMENT

Four AIADMK men arrested on charge of staging an attack on a party office-bearer’s house

Updated - September 27, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A case of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the residence of town secretary of the AIADMK in Chinnamanoor has been registered in Theni district in what seemed to be an intra-party feud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days ago, when the police received information some persons had hurled explosives at the house of Pichaikani, 38, a case was registered at Chinnamanoor police station.

The CCTV images showed that the men, who arrived in an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler, were workers, including watchman, employed in the house of Pichaikani.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that a fortnight ago, at a meeting held in Cumbum, there was a clash between Pichaikani and 13th ward member Umarani and her son Venkatesan. The Cumbum police registered a case against Pichaikani based on a complaint from Venkatesan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Irked over this, Pichaikani had allegedly arranged to attack the car of Venkatesan, upon which the police booked a case.

In a bd to gain sympathy from the party, it is said that Pichaikani had planned to hurl the Molotov cocktail against his own dwelling by his loyalists. Based on the confession, the police arrested Mariappan, Muthuvel, Selvaraj, and Prakash. Six others, including Pichaikani, were yet to be secured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US