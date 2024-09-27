GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four AIADMK men arrested on charge of staging an attack on a party office-bearer’s house

Updated - September 27, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A case of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the residence of town secretary of the AIADMK in Chinnamanoor has been registered in Theni district in what seemed to be an intra-party feud.

Two days ago, when the police received information some persons had hurled explosives at the house of Pichaikani, 38, a case was registered at Chinnamanoor police station.

The CCTV images showed that the men, who arrived in an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler, were workers, including watchman, employed in the house of Pichaikani.

The police said that a fortnight ago, at a meeting held in Cumbum, there was a clash between Pichaikani and 13th ward member Umarani and her son Venkatesan. The Cumbum police registered a case against Pichaikani based on a complaint from Venkatesan.

Irked over this, Pichaikani had allegedly arranged to attack the car of Venkatesan, upon which the police booked a case.

In a bd to gain sympathy from the party, it is said that Pichaikani had planned to hurl the Molotov cocktail against his own dwelling by his loyalists. Based on the confession, the police arrested Mariappan, Muthuvel, Selvaraj, and Prakash. Six others, including Pichaikani, were yet to be secured.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Tirunelveli / crime / politics / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

