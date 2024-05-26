GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four accused in a murder case in Tirunelveli held in Tiruchi

Published - May 26, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested in a specific location in Tiruchi on Saturday in connection with a murder case reported in Tirunelveli on May 20.

A habitual offender Deepak Raja (30) of Vagaikulam, a supporter of Pasupathi Pandian was murdered by an armed gang near KTC Nagar four-way lane. The Palayamkottai police had registered a case of murder and were on the look out for the suspects.

Following a specific intelligence, the special team went to Tiruchi and nabbed the four accused identified as Naveen, Murugan, Lakshmikanthan and Saravanan, who were hiding in a location.

After they were arrested, two among them Naveen and Murugan allegedly escaped by scaling a wall near by, but had a fall and broke their hand and legs. They were brought to Tirunelveli and produced before a JM court, which remanded Lakshmikanthan and Saravanan to judicial custody. The other two were also remanded and admitted in the government medical college hospital for treatment. Police security has been beefed up on the premises.

